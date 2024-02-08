SC denies bail to alleged member of Sikhs for Justice in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has denied bail to an alleged Khalistani separatist, Gurwinder Singh, who is purported to be a member of banned outfit 'Sikhs for Justice', after noting that prima facie his complicity in preparation for a terrorist act could not be ruled out.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case and probing the alleged role of the accused, Gurwinder Singh alias Gurpreet Singh Gopi, in a UAPA (Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act) case.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and also comprising Justice Aravind Kumar, passed the order and refused to grant bail to Singh.

The Apex Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order refusing bail to him, forcing him to knock the doors of the Supreme Court for relief.

"We are of the considered view that the material on record prima facie indicates the complicity of the accused as a part of the conspiracy since he was knowingly facilitating the commission of a preparatory act towards the commission of terrorist act under section 18 of the UAP Act," the bench of the Top Court, said, while rejecting Singh's appeal.