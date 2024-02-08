Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Mumbai during Facebook live, shooter kills self

MUMBAI: After a BJP MLA fired at a Shiv Sena leader in Thane last week, another shooting incident took place on Thursday in Mumbai in which former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead over a land and money dispute.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, who is from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, was the son of former Shiv Sena MLA Vinod Ghosalkar. There was a threat to Ghosalkar’s life for which he had sought security.

As per reports, he was shot by Mauris Noronha, known as Mauris bhai, who calls himself a social worker and runs an NGO in Borivali. The incident took place during a Facebook live. After shooting Ghosalkar, Mauris turned the gun on himself and also died.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that he had a meeting with Abhisekh at Matoshree in the morning.

“It shows that there is no law and order left in the state. There is goonda raj in Maharashtra. Earlier, a ruling party MLA fired at a police station. This incumbent government rather than punishing criminals awards them posts and positions. We need to come together to throw out this incumbent government,” said Aaditya Thackeray.