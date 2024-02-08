Window dressing, gimmicks will not make reality under Modi govt disappear: Congress on white paper

Hunger, price rise, unemployment and abject poverty are a lived reality for a vast majority of Indians today, Venugopal claimed. That is a Modi-made disaster, he added.

"No amount of window dressing, campaigns, gimmicks or lengthy speeches will make that reality disappear," the Congress leader said.

The 54-page document tabled in Parliament detailed how the Modi government pulled the economy from being counted among the most fragile five in the world to the fastest-growing and most attractive investment destination.

Ahead of the tabling of the white paper by the government, the Congress released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government and alleged that the last 10 years have been a period of "injustice" and "discrimination" against states headed by non-BJP dispensations.