SC reserves order on state power for sub-classification of castes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a question whether a state government is empowered to make a sub-classification in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs.

A seven-judge constitution bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, was hearing the case.

The bench heard a detailed submission and argument from the Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and various states, seeking review of the 2004, E V Chinnaiah , in the case. The Chinnaiah verdict had ruled that all the SC communities which suffered discrimination and humiliation for centuries represented a homogeneous class, incapable of being sub-categorised.

Six other judges in the bench, besides the CJI, were: Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Mishra.