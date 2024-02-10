BJP attempted to topple Hemant Soren govt ever since it came to power in 2019: CM Champai

GARHWA: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday alleged that the BJP had been "attempting to topple" the Hemant Soren government ever since it came to power in the state in 2019.

He claimed that when the opposition party in the state failed in its attempts, it used central agencies to put Hemant Soren in jail.

Addressing a public gathering in Palamu after laying the foundation of an irrigation project, the CM said, "The previous double-engine government had no democratic values.

This could be understood from the case of former chief minister Hemant Soren. They (BJP) made attempts to topple the Hemant Soren government ever since it came to power in 2019. When they failed, they used the ED and put the former CM in jail."

He claimed that not only Jharkhand but also all non-BJP-ruled states are facing similar problems.

Later, in another programme at Dumro Ground in Garhwa district, the chief minister claimed that Hemant Soren had been arrested but his name is not in any document (related to the alleged land scam).

Forty-eight-year-old Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 on money laundering charges in an alleged illegal land acquisition and possession case.

He resigned as the Jharkhand CM before he was formally arrested that day.

He is in the ED custody at present.