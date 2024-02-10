Oppn sharpens attack on Shinde after Maha on-camera shooting

MUMBAI: After a series of law and order-breaking incidents, the opposition demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the imposition of President’s rule in the state. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refused to resign, stating that the opposition’s demand for his resignation was unwarranted. He said that the Opposition would habitually demand his resignation even if a dog was run over by a vehicle in an accident.

In response to Fadnavis’ remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the government, stating that Maharashtra is enduring a dog’s life under Fadnavis’ administration. He accused the government of being subservient to authorities in Delhi and failing to maintain peace in Maharashtra.