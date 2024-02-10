Oppn sharpens attack on Shinde after Maha on-camera shooting

MUMBAI: After a series of law and order-breaking incidents, the opposition demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the imposition of President’s rule in the state. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refused to resign, stating that the opposition’s demand for his resignation was unwarranted. He said that the Opposition would habitually demand his resignation even if a dog was run over by a vehicle in an accident.
In response to Fadnavis’ remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the government, stating that Maharashtra is enduring a dog’s life under Fadnavis’ administration. He accused the government of being subservient to authorities in Delhi and failing to maintain peace in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed concern over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation, describing it as rampant lawlessness. He emphasised that power seems to have fallen into the hands of unruly elements, with those in authority providing them with protection, exacerbating the situation further. Patole cited recent incidents, including BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad’s firing at a police station and the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhisekh Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live session, as examples of the escalating chaos.
Raut further alleged that criminals frequently visited the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha bungalow, and were welcomed into the ruling party. He demanded the resignation of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his inability to uphold law and order in the state.