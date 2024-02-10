Yogi accuses Akhilesh of refusing to visit Ayodhya due to fear of losing vote bank

LUCKNOW: Delivering a concluding speech replete with religious rhetoric in the state assembly before it was adjourned sine die on Saturday, the UP CM Yogi Adityanath took potshots at Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav for refusing the Assembly speaker's invitation for darshan of the newly consecrated Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Sunday.

He was responding to Akhilesh's remarks that politics should not be done over Lord Ram.

The CM said that Lord Ram was his faith, he had always been relevant for him and would always remain so.

"Not for us but for you (Akhilesh Yadav) Lord Ram certainly is a matter of politics. You are refusing to visit Ayodhya due to the fear of drifting away of a vote bank," said Yogi while addressing Akhilesh Yadav.

He continued his onslaught on the Samajwadi Party chief by accusing his party's government of getting the Hindu shrines in Kashi and Mathura locked and inaccessible to devotees to keep it's vote bank intact.

"You got Kashi and Mathura locked, we got the locks opened," said the CM in his concluding speech.

The UP CM even açcused the leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of having pushed the state to poverty during his tenure as UP CM.

"In the five years of your tenure you gave a failed state but we made it a secure state. You looted millions and we will give the state one trillion," he said addressing Yadav.

In his address, the CM said Yadav had problems with the fact that India had become the fifth largest economy in the world.

"He has doubts that the country has become the fifth largest economy, he also has a problem that Uttar Pradesh becomes number one," he said.

Hailing the decision of conferring Bharat Ratna on former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh, the CM said the development work done by Chaudhary Charan Singh as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and as prime minister in the country is memorable. "His honour is the honour of the farmers of the country," he said.

Charan Singh brought in revenue changes and it was because of his work that farmers became central to the policies of the government today, he said.

The CM observed that in his speech, the leader of opposition failed to refer to Chaudhury Charan Singh even once given the fissures in the alliance between his party and the Jayant Chaudhury-led RLD.