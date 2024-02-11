Assam govt stops subsidised power to ministers, officers

GUWAHATI: Ministers and senior government officers in Assam will no longer have any access to subsidised electricity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he had instructed the Power Department to install prepaid meters at every government quarters, including that of ministers and officers.

He said he was informed for the first time during his recent interactions with officials from the department that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers.

“Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony,” stressed Sarma.

He said this measure was aimed at ensuring that no subsidised power is enjoyed by ministers, officers or government employees.