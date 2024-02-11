BJP chief Nadda slams INDIA bloc constituents as 'corrupt,' says 'birds of a feather flock together'

CHENNAI: BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK of 'lacking wisdom' and alleged it does not have 'basic respect' for democracy and lashed out at the INDIA bloc as a combination of parties that stood for 'family' politics and 'corruption'.

Slamming the opposition bloc as a 'family, dynasty alliance,' and one of 'property' and 'corruption,' he listed parties including the Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the DMK.

He hit out at AAP top leader Arvind Kejriwal, the NCP under Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena group under Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

"Birds of a feather flock together."

The BJP chief also targeted Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP and Telangana's BRS as part of his tirade against parties that 'further dynasty politics.'

In this regard, he also made a reference to Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference.

The Saffron party's top leader said that in the past, corrupt leaders were unaccountable.

However, they must now provide answers to the people. Otherwise, they will be dislodged from power by the public.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who changed the 'political culture' in the country by introducing transparency and accountability in administration, he said in his address at a public meeting held as part of the party's 'En Mann, En Makkal yatra' (My land, my people), which reached the 200th assembly constituency of Harbour here on Sunday.

Nadda praised Tamil Nadu people as hardworking who bring laurels to the state.

Tamil Nadu has been very much in the hearts of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, and the state is very special to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only in words but in deeds.

He alleged that the ruling DMK gives 'very poor leadership' to the state.