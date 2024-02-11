Haldwani violence: Uttarakhand govt seeks additional central forces

HALDWANI: The Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, officials said.

They said four companies -- containing about 100 personnel each -- of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in the Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Curfew remains in force in the Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town.