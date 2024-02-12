Bihar floor test: CM Nitish Kumar moves motion of confidence; RJD leader voted out as Speaker

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved a motion of confidence for his newly formed NDA government in the Assembly on Monday, where the numbers are stacked in its favour, but the opposition snaps at its heels.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary was removed from his post in a trust vote, with 125 MLAs voting in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Bihar Assembly Speaker and 112 members voting against it. BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav moved the no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, had refused to step down after his party lost power a fortnight ago when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again snapped ties with 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) and returned to the BJP-led coalition.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which has lost power in Bihar, received a jolt inside the Bihar assembly on Monday, where at least three of its members sat on the ruling party benches.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the chair.