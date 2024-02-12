'Known for genocide of Hindus': BJP targets Bengal CM Mamata over Sandeshkhali violence

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is known for "genocide of Hindus" and is now allowing her party's workers to sexually attack women.

The strongly worded attack from Union Minister Smriti Irani at a press conference came following allegations by a group of women in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district that Trinamool Congress' local strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and sexually assaulted them. They demanded his immediate arrest.

He has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob of his supporters.

Irani alleged that Banerjee is known for "genocide of Hindus."

"That she will now allow her men to pick out Hindu young married women to rape them night after night in the TMC office cannot be articulated in mere words," she said, citing the details of the allegations.