ICJ judge Hilary Charlesworth joins CJI Chandrachud on SC bench, pays tribute to Gandhi, Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings. She paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in the court premises.

"I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist," the CJI said, calling Charlesworth a friend of India.

"We all welcome her Ladyship to the court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.