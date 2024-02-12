India Inc backs 'One Nation, One Election', says will 'enhance' economic activity

NEW DELHI: India Inc, the nation's formal sector, has come in full support of the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' as it would synchronise electoral cycles at the central and state levels, thus enhancing governance efficiency and fostering economic development.

Representatives from industry bodies FICCI and CII recently met a high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed the panel on its benefits.

The panel has been constituted to study the feasibility of holding simultaneous state and national elections.

FICCI President Anish Shah said there are over 2,50,000 FICCI members across the country, who feel that multiple elections at various levels impact the ease of doing business, slow down decision-making in government and lead to avoidable costs, both for employees and employers.

Secretary General S K Pathak proposed one election every 5 years for central, state and local governments; brief code of conduct period, so that government decision-making is not slowed; and all eligible voters to be in universal electoral rolls, using India Stack technology.

FICCI said that at a time when India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world, it is important that the electoral process be reassessed, which will result in a better outcome for the people and enhance economic activity.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) also presented its views to the committee in a separate meeting held earlier.