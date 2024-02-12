NDA govt wins Bihar trust vote; Can PM Modi assure Nitish won't do another U-turn, asks Tejashwi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government won a vote of confidence in the State Assembly on Monday as former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on the JD(U) supremo's latest volte-face to quit the Mahaghatbandan and join hands with the BJP.

The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by the RJD-led opposition members. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

Speaking during the trust vote, CM Nitish claimed that there was no law and order during RJD rule and added that "several communal riots took place in Bihar."

"Since 2005, when I got into power, there has been significant development in Bihar. Before that, his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father and mother got the opportunity to serve Bihar for 15 years. What did they do? There used to be many conflicts between Hindus and Muslims. But when I came to power, these conflicts stopped," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Assembly.

The Bihar CM also accused the RJD of indulging in corrupt practices during its rule and added that he would initiate a probe against his former Mahaghatbandgan partner.