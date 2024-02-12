People not getting jobs, their pockets being robbed, says Rahul Gandhi targeting Centre

KORBA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre while claiming that people in the country were not getting employment and were facing the wrath of inflation.

Addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Korba district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Gandhi asked the people to wake up, claiming their pockets were being robbed and they were being misled.

The backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis (tribals) comprise 74 per cent of the country's population, but not a single person from these communities is the owner or in the management of India's top 200 companies which are being given "all the money of the country", he claimed.