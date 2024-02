The Punjab government has appointed five lawyers as Additional Advocates General (AAGs) to represent the state in cases before the Supreme Court of India, as revealed by a notification from the Punjab government dated February 10, accessed by TNIE.

The five advocates who have been appointed are:

Gaurav Dhama

Rajat Bhardwaj

Rajesh Mahajan

Sandeep Bajaj

Shadan Farasat

Their engagement as AAGs for the Punjab government is on a one-year contractual basis.