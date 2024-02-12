Rahul writes to PM Modi over 'plight' of MGNREGS workers in Bengal, urges Centre to release funds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "devastating plight" of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal and urged his government to facilitate the release of central funds to the state for clearing their pending wages.

In his letter to Modi, Gandhi said that during his recent visit to West Bengal as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, a delegation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers from the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity apprised him of the issues faced by them.

Flagging the "devastating plight" of MGNREGS workers in West Bengal and their relentless fight for justice, he said, "Lakhs of our brothers and sisters have been denied work and wages under MGNREGS due to the stoppage of central funds to West Bengal since March, 2022."

"I was informed that many workers have not been paid for work completed in 2021 due to a shortfall in funds," the former Congress chief said in his letter to Modi dated February 10.