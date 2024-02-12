SC gives early date for hearing on Uddhav Thackeray group’s plea against Maha Speaker’s decision

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear and list the petition, filed by aggrieved Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, challenging the order of Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction MLAs.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr DY Chandrachud said that the court could not take up the matter for hearing today due to paucity of time. He, however, said that the case would be heard as early as possible. He, did not fix any date to hear the appeal of Uddhav Thackeray faction but indicated that the matter would be taken up likely for hearing on Friday.

When the bench was about to rise this evening, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter on behalf of the UBT group, requesting for an early hearing.

He expressed, "It should not take another date...the other side is here, they should file their response so that the matter can be heard..."

To which the respondents, represented by Senior Advocate Harish Salve contended that the present issue cannot be simultaneously heard in two different courts as the Shinde Faction has already approached the Bombay High Court at a previous instance.