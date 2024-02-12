'Still an MLA': SC rejects PIL challenging appointment of deputy CMs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order on Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the appointment of Deputy Chief Ministers (CMs) in various states as violative of Article 14 under the Indian Constitution, after noting that the plea lacked merits.
A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, refused to entertain a PIL filed by Public Political Party against the Central government.
The PIL filed in the SC questioned the practice of appointing Deputy chief ministers in states.
While rejecting the PIL, the SC said, "A deputy CM is an MLA and a minister and thus, the post doesn't breach any constitutional provision."
It said that even if you call someone a deputy CM, it is still a reference to a minister.
Advocate for the petitioner, Public Political Party, argued before the SC that by appointing deputy CMs in various states, the authorities were setting a wrong example, what is the basis of appointing a deputy CM? It is violative of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.
The petitioner, thereby sought a direction that this SC should pass appropriate directions and or orders to the authorities concerned in the case.