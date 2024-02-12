Took decision after consulting party workers: RLD chief Jayant Singh on going with NDA

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Singh on Monday said the decision to go with the NDA was taken after consulting his party MLAs and workers after the Bharat Ratna was announced for his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Asked if party MLAs were upset with the RLD joining the NDA, Singh said, "If someone is reporting that, I don't think they have talked to the MLAs. I talked to MLAs and workers and made a decision after that. There was no planning, we were forced to make a decision in a short time due to the circumstances."

Though Singh and the BJP have made no formal announcement, both sides have given ample hints about the RLD switching from the INDIA bloc to the NDA since February 9, when Charan Singh was named for the highest civilian award.