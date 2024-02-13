Ashok Chavan joining BJP not surprising: Sharad Pawar-led NCP

MUMBAI: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said former Congress veteran Ashok Chavan joining the BJP was not surprising, but rued that certain leaders who have the power and capacity to fight the saffron party are actually succumbing to its pressures.

In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Chavan on Monday tendered his resignation from the party.

On Tuesday, he joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event here.