'Beginning of my new political career': Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan on joining BJP

The former CM, however, maintained that he has not contacted any Congress worker or his supporters to join him during his induction into the BJP.

"I will be officially joining the BJP at its office in Mumbai. There will be some leaders along with me there. There will be Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar among others," he said.

Ashok Chavan (65), son of former CM S B Chavan, on Monday underscored that his choice to depart from the Congress was independent and refrained from attributing specific reasons for his exit.

His exit from the Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

Ashok Chavan hails from Nanded district in Marathwada region.

He was also the state Congress chief during 2014-19.

He represented Bhokar assembly seat and is also the former MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.