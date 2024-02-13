If BJP gives RS berth to Ashok Chavan, it will amount to disrespecting martyred soldiers: Uddhav

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has raked up the Adarsh housing scam to target former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and said if the BJP sends him to the Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting martyred soldiers.

On Monday, Chavan resigned from the Congress and also as an MLA amid speculation that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chavan said he has not yet decided to join the BJP.

Addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Monday, Thackeray said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier gone to Nanded (Chavan's home district) and spoken about corruption committed by Ashok Chavan. They had said Chavan disrespected families of the martyred soldiers."

"But if the prime minister sends him (Chavan) to Rajya Sabha, it will amount to disrespecting our soldiers," he said.

In the past, the prime minister and Fadnavis dubbed Chavan a "dealer and not a leader", Thackeray claimed.

"They had termed the Adarsh housing scam as disrespect to soldiers. I want to ask the PM if he is going to send the person (Chavan) who has disrespected martyred soldiers and their families to the Rajya Sabha?" the former CM questioned.