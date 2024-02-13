'Dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers': Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Modi government of crushing the voice of farmers after failing to fulfil the promises made to them over 10 years.

Kharge's attack against the government came on a day thousands of farmers called for a Delhi Chalo protest and the capital became a virtual fortress with authorities stopping them entering the city.

"Barbed wire, teargas from drones, nails and guns everything is arranged. The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers," the Congress chief said in a post on X.