Farmers protest march: 'Not us but Punjab-Haryana govts have blocked roads'

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday decried the heavy barricading along the borders of Punjab and Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, saying the state borders have been turned into "international borders".

He also accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government of harassing farmers in Haryana.

"It does not seem Punjab and Haryana are two states. It seems they have become the international border," Pandher told reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib district ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi.

The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.