Punjab farmers set off for Delhi, Haryana cops hurl tear gas; few detained at Shambu border

Key developments from 'Delhi Chalo' today:

Farmers began their march to Delhi from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

March via Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, Dabwali borders

Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells at farmers who tried to break barricades at the Ambala-Shambu border

Few farmers were detained near Shambhu border

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher accuses BJP-led Haryana government of harassing farmers

The Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells at farmers who tried to break barricades set up at the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala as farmers demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) marched towards Delhi.

A few farmers were detained as well near the Shambhu border, official sources said.

The Haryana Police hurled tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala, officials said.

When a few youth broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells.

They also used a drone later on to drop a tear gas shell.

The farmers decided to begin their march after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, on Monday evening, which remained inconclusive.

Many farmers, along with their tractor trolleys, began the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via the Shambhu border.