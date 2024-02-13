As farmers' protest looms, traders at Delhi borders fear huge losses

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chalo March, called by around 200 farmers’ oraganisations, is set to proceed toward the national capital. A large number of protesters are expected to move towards the city on February 13 from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, the fear of financial losses and other hardships has returned to haunt locals and shopkeepers on the Delhi border areas.

At Tikri border, a local shopkeeper said it would be major problem for him if has to shut his shop again like three years ago when the agitation against the farm laws hit life in the area.