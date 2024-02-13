Farmers back on warpath, capital turns into fortress

In the meeting, the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, sources said. However, farmer leaders were adamant on a legal guarantee to MSP for crops, which is one of their key demands.

The ministers—Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda—held a second round of talks with the farmer leaders. The first meeting was held on February 8.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, were part of the meeting. The farmers have announced that more than 200 unions would march to Delhi.

After the meeting that ended just before midnight, Pandher said that the farmers would go ahead with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Tuesday.