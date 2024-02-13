Gujarati thugs remark: SC quashes defamation complaint against Tejashwi Yadav

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark.

A bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Yadav after noting that he had withdrawn his statement.

"We have quashed the complaint," the bench said.

The top court on January 29 had directed Yadav to file a "proper statement" withdrawing his alleged remark that "only Gujaratis can be thugs".

Yadav on January 19 filed an affidavit in the apex court withdrawing his alleged "Gujarati thugs" remark.