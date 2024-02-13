In blow to Bengal govt, HC sets aside prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

KOLKATA: In a major blow to the West Bengal government, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside the promulgation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the ruling Trinamool Congress’s stronghold of Sandeshkhali that has been witnessing protests by locals over the past week.

Responding to a petition filed by two residents of Sandeshkhali seeking a direction from the court for lifting the prohibitory orders in the area, Justice Jay Sengupta set aside the district administration’s decision to clamp Section 144 of CrPC holding that the manner in which it was done was not right.

In another development, the high court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of allegations of sexual assault on women by TMC satraps and forcible transfer of tribal land in the area.

Bikash Bhattacharya, the counsel who represented the petitioners seeking lifting of the prohibitory orders, said in his submission that the restrictions were imposed deliberately to curtail the rights of people to protest.

The state opposed Bhattacharya’s submission claiming that it has also to be seen whether there was sufficient ground for such protests and violence was perpetrated from such agitations.

Setting aside the state’s move, the high court judge directed the police to maintain a vigilant presence in the area, deploy armed personnel and utilise modern technology such as drone cameras for surveillance. The court raised concerns regarding the potential vulnerability of villagers if the prime accused is not apprehended.

Sandeshkhali turned into the epicentre of Bengal politics after three officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were bashed up and left bleeding when they went to search the house of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh in a foodgrain scam case on January 5. In the absence of Shahjahan and his men since the attack on the federal agency, women of the area mustered up the courage to come out and stage protests against the fugitive TMC leader and his associates accusing them of sexually exploiting them.

Taking suo motu cognizance of allegations of sexual assault on women in Sandshkhali, HC judge Apurba Sinha Roy directed the registrar general to issue notice to the state, senior police and administrative officials in this regard. The judge said he was “pained” and “very disturbed” over reports on alleged sexual harassment of women of Sandeshkhali and taking away of tribal land in violation of legal formalities of law.

The judge appointed advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee as the amicus curiae to assist the high court in the matter.

Two members of the National Commission for Women visited Sandeshkhali and interacted with women there. But they also alleged that they were not allowed to meet a particular woman. “We went to the house of a woman who complained of sexual assault by the ruling party’s leaders in the area. But we were not allowed despite the local administration being informed prior to our visit,” said one of the members of the commission.

A day after 50 BJP MLAs were intercepted in Kolkata when they were on their way to Sandeshkhali on Monday, the saffron camp’s state chapter head Sukanta Majumdar dodged the administration and travelled in a local train to reach the trouble-hit area. Police detained several BJP supporters when they, led by Majumdar, scuffled with the men in uniform at Basirhat. Demanding the release of the detained party supporters, Majumdar staged a sit-in demonstration in Basirhat which continued till late on Tuesday night.

The state government set up a 10-member special team, headed by two officers of deputy inspector general of police rank, which will visit the women in Sandeshkhali door-to-door and collect their statements.