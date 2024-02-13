Sharad Pawar led faction moves Supreme Court against ECI order to recognize Ajit Pawar's faction as real NCP

NEW DELHI: Sharad Pawar-led faction on Monday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to recognize Ajit Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sharad Pawar-led faction, in its petition filed before the Top court, challenged the handing over of the clock symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction, along with other prayers.

According to sources in the Supreme Court registry and lawyers connected to the case, the plea of the Sharad Pawar-led faction might come up for hearing within a week or two.

In earlier developments in the case, The winning Ajit Pawar faction had already filed a caveat on February 07 in the Supreme Court, anticipating that its losing opponent, his uncle Sharad Pawar faction, might appeal and move against the EC order giving the former control over the name & symbol of the party.