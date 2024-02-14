Commuters face harrowing time at Singhu border as restrictions intensify in view of farmers' march

NEW DELHI: To visit her gynaecologist in Delhi, over eight-month pregnant Madhu Kumari on Wednesday trudged wearily on foot, trying to bypass the Singhu border made impregnable by the police using multi-layered barricades.

As a precaution, the streets and bylanes connecting Sonipat in Haryana to Delhi near the Singhu border were dug up to prevent the farmer protesters' 'Delhi Chalo' march from entering the national capital.

The protesting farmers, demanding a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP), were held back by the police near Ambala.

Madhu, 30, accompanied by her husband and two other relatives, was one of the large number of commoners forced to face hardships due to the sealed border and heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in the wake of the farmers' march.

"The bus dropped us way behind Singhu border which has been closed by the police. They told us that we have to walk towards the other side to get another mode of transport to Delhi," she said.

The commuters moving between Delhi and Haryana were either stuck up for hours on the closed borders or walked on foot to reach their respective destinations. Their plight was further aggravated by trenches dug up on the bylanes and streets at the border to prevent movement of vehicles and people impossible.