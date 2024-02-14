Day 2: Farmers firm on march to Delhi; stalemate continues

Farmers from Punjab are all set to continue their protest march to the national capital on Wednesday from the Shambhu border, close to Haryana's Ambala city.

The protesting ryots had a faceoff with the Haryana Police at two border points between the states on Tuesday. Cops hurled tear gas and water cannons as some of the protestors tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to Delhi. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in Haryana's Jind district as well.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said they would return on Wednesday and try to press ahead with around 10,000 protesters at Shambhu. “The protest will continue till the Centre agrees to our demands," he vowed.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Their march began around 10 am from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, about 40 km from the Haryana border as farmers, including women, packed themselves in tractor-trolleys.