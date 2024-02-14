Day 2: Farmers firm on march to Delhi; stalemate continues

Punjab farmers began marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning, seeking a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, amongst other demands, following an inconclusive meeting with ministers on Monday evening
Chaos ensued on Tuesday at Ambala-Shambhu border as cops used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to curtail the protestors who were trying to break past the roadblocks
A few farmers were detained at Ambala-Shambhu border
Twenty-four police personnel were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said
Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt
A few Haryana farmers, who had arrived at the Shambhu border on two-wheelers, were caned
Punjab and Haryana HC backed the protestors' right to move and warned against the use of force
MSP law can't be brought in a hurry, said the Agriculture minister
The Congress promised a law on MSP if the INDIA bloc came to power
Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote to PM Modi, condemning the government's action against the protestors
Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts (Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa) by two days till February 15