Day 2: Farmers firm on march to Delhi; stalemate continues

On Tuesday evening, after a face-off with the Haryana Police that lasted many hours leaving both protestors and personnel with injuries, farmer leaders called off the stir for the day.
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.PTI
Online Desk, Agencies

'Delhi Chalo' to resume

Farmers from Punjab are all set to continue their protest march to the national capital on Wednesday from the Shambhu border, close to Haryana's Ambala city.

The protesting ryots had a faceoff with the Haryana Police at two border points between the states on Tuesday. Cops hurled tear gas and water cannons as some of the protestors tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to Delhi. Police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in Haryana's Jind district as well.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said they would return on Wednesday and try to press ahead with around 10,000 protesters at Shambhu. “The protest will continue till the Centre agrees to our demands," he vowed.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Their march began around 10 am from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, about 40 km from the Haryana border as farmers, including women, packed themselves in tractor-trolleys.

Intense security arrangements

  • Police barriers have been put up at several places in BJP-run Haryana on the highway to Delhi

  • At major entry points to the capital, Delhi Police has installed layers of barriers that include barbed wire, concrete slabs and tyre-bursting strips on the road

  • Barriers placed at the Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana

  • Authorities in Haryana have fortified the state's borders with Punjab at places in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra and Sirsa to scuttle the march

  • Riot control vehicles, water cannons and drones stationed at several places

  • Haryana govt has imposed restrictions on assembly of people under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in 15 districts

  • Mobile internet services restricted in many districts of Haryana

  • 64 companies of paramilitary personnel and 50 state police teams deployed across Haryana

TN farmers express solidarity

Led by farmer leader P Ayyakannu, ryots in Tiruchy staged a 'road roko' protest on Tuesday and raised slogans in support of farmers marching to Delhi and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill promises such as doubling farmers income and ensuring Minimum Support Price.

Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Talks are still on, says agri minister

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Travellers and commuters face hurdles

A routine journey turns into a daunting ordeal for travellers at the ‘sealed’ Singhu border. As police personnel rule streets, the fear of the unknown persists.

Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
What are the farmers' demands?

Over 200 farmers' associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, are spearheading the protests, seeking the following demands:

  • Legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price for crops

  • Implementation of the MS Swaminathan Commission's recommendations with legal guarantee of procurement

  • Pensions for farmers and farm labourers hiked to Rs 10,000 per month

  • Farm debt waiver with a reduction in input costs

  • Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and comprehensive crop insurance payable for damage to each plot of land

  • No to increase in electricity tariff and no to use of smart metres as per the new electricity bill

  • 200 days of employment every year with a daily wage of Rs 700 under MGNREGA

  • Withdrawal from the World Trade Organisation and ban on all Free Trade Agreements

  • Withdrawal of police cases against those involved in the 2020–21 farmers' agitation

  • Compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous 2020–21 agitation

  • Punishment for those guilty in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and compensation for those killed

The developments so far

  1. Punjab farmers began marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning, seeking a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and complete loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, amongst other demands, following an inconclusive meeting with ministers on Monday evening

  2. Chaos ensued on Tuesday at Ambala-Shambhu border as cops used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to curtail the protestors who were trying to break past the roadblocks

  3. A few farmers were detained at Ambala-Shambhu border

  4. Twenty-four police personnel were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said

  5. Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt

  6. A few Haryana farmers, who had arrived at the Shambhu border on two-wheelers, were caned

  7. Punjab and Haryana HC backed the protestors' right to move and warned against the use of force

  8. MSP law can't be brought in a hurry, said the Agriculture minister

  9. The Congress promised a law on MSP if the INDIA bloc came to power

  10. Samyukt Kisan Morcha wrote to PM Modi, condemning the government's action against the protestors

  11. Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts (Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa) by two days till February 15

