Farmers protest: Traders, shopkeepers at Singhu border brace for tough times

NEW DELHI: More than two years after a massive agitation by farmers resulted in heavy losses for them, traders and shopkeepers at Delhi's Singhu border are again looking at tough times with a fresh round of protests threatening their businesses.

This time, it is the 'Delhi Chalo' march which began on Tuesday with thousands of farmers moving in trucks, tractor-trolleys, and on foot.

Though the march is currently contained at the Punjab-Haryana border, the fortifications of multiple layers of barricades and concrete blocks at Singhu, along with a huge deployment of police personnel, to stop them from entering the city, have also restricted the cross-border movement of people.

With various restrictions in place, including for traffic, even locals are having a hard time commuting and shops are closing as early as 2 pm.