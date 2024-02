The Haryana Police fired tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala, on Tuesday morning.

Despite an appeal by the Haryana Police to stay away from the barricades, many youth continued to stay put and stood over the barricades, officials said.

When a few youth broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells. They also used a drone later on to drop a tear gas shell.

A few farmers were detained as well near the Shambhu border, official sources said.

