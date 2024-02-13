Congress promises legal guarantee on MSP, warns Centre farmers' march 'just the beginning'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of crushing the voice of farmers after "failing" to fulfil the promises made to them over 10 years.

"If Congress comes to power at the Centre (after the Lok Sabha polls), it will ensure legal guarantee to MSP in the interest of farmers. It is our first guarantee," Kharge said during Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh,.

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Congress supports the farmers' agitation and questioned why authorities were resorting to "dictatorial" behaviour by putting up barricades and converting Delhi into a "police cantonment."

Referring to the barricading and fortification of Delhi borders, he asked whether the central government considered it an attack from some enemy country.

He said the farmers were only demanding the implementation of the promises made to them two years ago during their earlier agitation like a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and waiving debts.

Surjewala warned that this was "just the beginning" of the stir as only farmers from Haryana and Punjab were participating right now and said soon farmers from across the country would join the agitation.

"Our only demand is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to the farmers and provide them 'nyay' (justice)," he said, adding that this is what Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are fighting for.