SC suggests expert committee to explore reopening of Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suggested the setting up of an expert committee to inspect Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi and explore whether it can be reopened with stringent conditions in place.

The closure order was passed immediately after the plant had turned into a protest site with citizens opposing its expansion. The order was supported by the state government. The protest took a violent turn after several days when police opened fire on the protesters, leading to several people losing their lives.

During the course of the hearing on Wednesday, a three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, observed that “a way forward” must be found so that the “asset” is not lost by the country.

Following the SC's proposal of a special committee to prescribe safeguards to resume operations at the plant, the TN government opposed the move citing repeated violations by Vedanta.

The court further pointed out that there are only three-four copper smelters in the country, which cannot be overlooked.

“The state is a guardian for its residents. Equally we can't overlook the national interest,” CJI Chandrachud remarked.

Vedanta had filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Madras High Court’s decision against the reopening of the plant.

The argument was inconclusive and would continue on Thursday before the same bench of the top court.