National Conference will contest Lok Sabha elections alone: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Hinting at not being part of INDIA bloc in the parliamentary polls, National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party would contest the forthcoming parliamentary polls on its own.

“As far as seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls is concerned, I want to make it clear that NC will contest the polls on its own. There is no doubt about it,” Abdullah said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.

There are five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the last parliamentary polls, NC had won three and BJP two (both seats from Jammu).