National Conference will contest Lok Sabha elections alone: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Hinting at not being part of INDIA bloc in the parliamentary polls, National Conference president and three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party would contest the forthcoming parliamentary polls on its own.
“As far as seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls is concerned, I want to make it clear that NC will contest the polls on its own. There is no doubt about it,” Abdullah said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar.
There are five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the last parliamentary polls, NC had won three and BJP two (both seats from Jammu).
Abdullah said he was hopeful that the parliamentary polls and Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir would be held simultaneously.
On the prevailing political instability in Pakistan, the NC president said, “The stable Pakistan is in the interests of the whole India. Unstable Pakistan is not good for us.”
Abdullah also condemned the recent targeted killing by militants in Srinagar.
Abdullah was earlier this month summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case about the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Abdullah skipped the summons