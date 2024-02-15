Mamata alleges 'sinister design' in Sandeshkhali violence, says 'other plans' unfolding; points at RSS involvement

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of fomenting trouble in restive Sandeshkhali and asserted that all necessary action has been taken to restore peace in the area.

While speaking in the assembly, Banerjee said that 17 people have been arrested in Sandeshkhali and no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared.

Referring to the area which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders, Banerjee said that she has never allowed and will never allow any injustice to anyone.

"We are looking into the Sandeshkhali situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali," she said.