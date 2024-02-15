SC ruling on electoral bond scheme in favour of transparency, people's interest: Petitioner

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's decision to strike down the electoral bond scheme will help bring in transparency in political funding and protect the interest of people, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who had challenged the scheme in the apex court, said on Thursday.

In a widely anticipated verdict, the apex court said the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

It also ordered the State Bank of India to disclose to the Election Commission the names of the contributors to the six-year-old scheme.

"Those who were donating money through electoral bonds were not disclosing their names. Somewhere they would want favours from the government. This verdict will make a difference. It will protect the interest of people," Thakur told PTI Videos after the verdict.