SC verdict on electoral bond scheme will reinforce power of votes over notes: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the electoral bond scheme, and said it will reinforce the power of votes over notes.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court has held the much-touted Electoral Bonds scheme of the Modi Sarkar as violative of both laws passed by Parliament as well as the Constitution of India."

"The long-awaited verdict is hugely welcome and will reinforce the power of votes over notes," he said.