Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav elected Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly

PATNA: Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on Tuesday, a day after his predecessor, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, was voted out in a no-confidence motion.