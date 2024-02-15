NCW condemns deplorable condition of women who accused TMC of atrocities in Sandeshkhali, slams police

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the deplorable condition of women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, which is in the eye of a political storm.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma also announced that she would soon visit the area and meet police officials and the victims.

A fact-finding NCW team, which reached the region on February 12, had visited Sandeshkhali to assess the actions taken by local authorities in response to reports of violence and intimidation against women in the region by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

The team's findings revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials, NCW officials said.

Delina Khongdup, a member of the NCW, expressed dismay at the attitude of the local police during their visit to Sandeshkhali, which is a village in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district that has been witnessing protests for over a week by women residents who are alleging atrocities committed by local TMC leaders.

The NCW said that the Director-General of Police (DGP) refused to cooperate with the team, and the Superintendent of Police (SP) failed to provide any form of escort or assistance to them.