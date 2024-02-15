Will visit and meet locals in Sandeshkhali: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said he will march to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders.

His scheduled visit to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district came a day after West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar was injured after being "pushed" by a woman and fell onto a car's bonnet while addressing a protest programme in Taki.

"As I have announced on Monday that on February 15, I will head to Sandeshkhali block to meet the locals. The police should not try to stop me", the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly told reporters here.