CPI-ML MLA Manoj Manzil disqualified from Bihar assembly

PATNA: Another MLA from Bihar lost membership of the state legislative assembly following his conviction by a court in connection with a 9-year-old murder case on Friday.

A notification with regard to disqualification of Manoj Manzil, MLA of CPI-ML, was issued by the assembly secretariat on Friday.

On Tuesday, an MP/MLA court in Bihar’s Bhojpur district awarded life imprisonment to CPI-ML legislator Manoj Manzil and 22 others in connection with the murder of one J P Singh during 2015 assembly elections in the state.