Indian-origin software engineer identified as suspect in family murder-suicide in US

NEW YORK: Anand Henry, an Indian-origin former Meta software engineer is suspected of killing his wife and twin sons before turning a gun on himself in a gruesome murder-suicide in the US state of California, according to authorities.

Henry, 37, and his wife, Alice Benziger, 36, were found dead in the bathroom of their home in Alameda de las Pulgas on Monday morning, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

A 9mm handgun registered to Henry was lying on the bathroom floor by their bodies.

"Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot," police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 4-year-old twin boys, meanwhile, did not die from gunfire.

They showed no signs of trauma, and authorities have not yet determined their cause of death.

Police allege that Henry was responsible for all four deaths.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Henry used to work at Meta as a software engineer and before that for Google in a similar role.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the Los Angeles Times reported.