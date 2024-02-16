PM Modi thanks Emir of Qatar for release of 8 Indian naval veterans

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his "deep appreciation" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of eight Indian naval veterans, previously on death row.

"PM Modi thanked the Emir, for his support for the welfe of the Indian community and, in this regard, expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al-Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM Modi invited the Emir to visit India,’’ Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in Doha on Thursday.

After the talks at the majestic Amiri Palace in this Qatari capital city, Modi described his meeting with the Emir as "wonderful" and said the bilateral ties are growing "stronger and stronger" and both the nations are looking forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors that will benefit the planet.

"My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward for scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the government and people of Qatar for their hospitality,’’ said PM Modi.