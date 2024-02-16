PM Modi thanks Emir of Qatar for release of 8 Indian naval veterans

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his "deep appreciation" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of eight Indian naval veterans, previously on death row.
"PM Modi thanked the Emir, for his support for the welfe of the Indian community and, in this regard, expressed his deep appreciation for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al-Dahra company. We are extremely gratified to see them back in India. PM Modi invited the Emir to visit India,’’ Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in Doha on Thursday.
After the talks at the majestic Amiri Palace in this Qatari capital city, Modi described his meeting with the Emir as "wonderful" and said the bilateral ties are growing "stronger and stronger" and both the nations are looking forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors that will benefit the planet.
"My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward for scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the government and people of Qatar for their hospitality,’’ said PM Modi.
The two leaders discussed at length various elements of bilateral engagement as also issues of regional importance to both countries. This was followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Qatar in honour of PM Modi. The dinner was attended by senior ministers on both sides.
"I had discussions with PM Modi in which we reviewed important aspects of our growing historical and economic relations and discussed the most prominent common priorities and broad lines for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the next stage in light of the promising capabilities and opportunites our two friendly nations possess,’’ said the Emir of Qatar.
The two leaders held detailed discussions, first in a delegation level format and then in the restricted format. The topics of discussion included wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade partnership, investment cooperation, energy partnership, issues engaged in regional security, cultural affinity, and people-to-people ties. They spoke about the need for strategic investment and strategic partnership in the field of energy and technology. They also discussed issues of regional and international importance.
The third and the last segment was PM Modi meeting with His Highness, the Father Amir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani.
Prime Minister congratulated His Highness, the Father Amir on his visionary leadership that has paved the way for Qatar's development over the past decades, which has helped lay a strong foundation for the India-Qatar bilateral partnership.
Father Amir affirmed that India and Qatar share an unwavering bond epitomized by mutual trust and cooperation. He also appreciated the role of the Indian community and Indian diaspora in Qatar in the development and nourishing of the bilateral partnership.
The bilateral trade between India and Qatar is close to $20 billion. On the sidelines of India Energy Week in last week, held in Goa, India and Qatar signed an agreement for supply of 7.5 MMTPA, LNG from Qatar to India for 20 years, starting 2028 onwards.
India-Qatar cooperation has been steadily growing in diverse sectors over the last few years. Prime Minister Modi paid his first visit to Doha in June 2016.