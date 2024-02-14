'We survived only because of our defence training', says Navy veteran released from Qatar

The ex-Navy man said, "Prison and confinement is something terrible. Whenever someone enquired what the plight of his family had been when he was in prison, he would ask them to imagine a situation where a husband who used to speak to his wife at least five times a day suddenly stopped calling her."

The former Navy veteran attributed his release to his family's prayers and the efforts of the union government. Lavishing praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said it was only because of his personal intervention that their release was made possible.

Gopakumar said all of them were hopeful that they would step out of the prison "if Modiji intervened" but had no idea how long it would take.

He also expressed gratitude to the central government for having made arrangements to bring the families of the jailed ex-Naval officers to Qatar.

"If an Indian is in trouble abroad and is innocent. If our PM is convinced about it, he will come to their rescue even if it is just one person every Indian should know this," he said.

Recalling his days in prison, Gopakumar said he and his colleagues survived only because of the training they underwent as Defence forces.