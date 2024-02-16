Police fire tear gas shells as farmers gather at Shambhu border near Ambala

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Friday fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The fresh confrontation comes on the fourth day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri -- two points on the state's border with Haryana.

There were clashes between the farmers and Haryana Police personnel on the first two days of the protest as well.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the BJP-led central government to accept their demands.